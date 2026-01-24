Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Pushes for Equitable Growth in Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held pre-budget talks with legislators, focusing on balanced development. Proposals included infrastructure, welfare, and climate change. Northern and southern districts urged for increased budget allocations in health, education, and agriculture. Abdullah assured the inclusion of suggestions in the upcoming budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-01-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 22:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah spearheaded pre-budget consultations this Saturday, underscoring the administration's dedication to foster balanced, inclusive, and equitable growth in the region.

At the Civil Secretariat meeting, legislators from Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, and Shopian districts presented infrastructure and welfare-focused proposals, while their counterparts from Kupwara, Baramulla, and Bandipora emphasized budgetary allocations for development and public welfare in the Jammu and Kashmir Budget 2026-27.

Key areas of concern included health, education, agriculture, climate change mitigation, public libraries, skill centers, and improving irrigation infrastructure to bolster tourism and generate youth employment. Abdullah promised due consideration of these proposals for budget integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

