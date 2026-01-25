Winter Storm Chaos: 4,000 Flights Canceled and Power Outages Hit US

The United States faced unprecedented travel disruptions on Saturday as a monstrous winter storm prompted the cancellation of over 4,000 flights. The storm, described as historic, led to power outages affecting more than 160,000 customers, primarily in Louisiana and Texas.

Federal disaster declarations were approved by President Donald Trump for multiple states, as forecasts predicted devastating snow, sleet, and freezing rain conditions extending into the following week. The storm's repercussions have paralyzed eastern states, prompting authorities to issue widespread weather emergencies.

Utilities and airlines have ramped up preparations, striving to mitigate the storm's impact. The National Weather Service has warned of severe weather conditions, potentially leading to catastrophic infrastructural consequences and dangerously low temperatures across vast swathes of the nation.