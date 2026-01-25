Left Menu

Winter Storm Chaos: 4,000 Flights Canceled and Power Outages Hit US

Over 4,000 flights were canceled in the US as a massive winter storm hit, cutting power to more than 160,000 customers, primarily in Louisiana and Texas. Federal emergency declarations were approved for several states, and the storm is expected to bring severe cold and snow, impacting the eastern two-thirds of the nation.

Updated: 25-01-2026 09:02 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 09:02 IST
The United States faced unprecedented travel disruptions on Saturday as a monstrous winter storm prompted the cancellation of over 4,000 flights. The storm, described as historic, led to power outages affecting more than 160,000 customers, primarily in Louisiana and Texas.

Federal disaster declarations were approved by President Donald Trump for multiple states, as forecasts predicted devastating snow, sleet, and freezing rain conditions extending into the following week. The storm's repercussions have paralyzed eastern states, prompting authorities to issue widespread weather emergencies.

Utilities and airlines have ramped up preparations, striving to mitigate the storm's impact. The National Weather Service has warned of severe weather conditions, potentially leading to catastrophic infrastructural consequences and dangerously low temperatures across vast swathes of the nation.

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

