Poppy Fields Destroyed: A Step Towards Drug-Free Arunachal

In a significant operation, security forces have eradicated poppy cultivation spanning eight acres in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district, according to police reports released on Sunday.

The operation transpired in the Votnu and Khasa villages near the India-Myanmar border under the supervision of Longding Superintendent of Police Dekio Gumja and local executive magistrate Pangchau circle. Despite challenging terrain, the team, supported by village authorities and drone technology, completed a smooth execution.

No legal charges were filed against farmers, as local customs often include poppy cultivation for self-use. Authorities are focused on raising awareness of drug's negative impacts and advocating sustainable agricultural alternatives.

