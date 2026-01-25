Left Menu

Poppy Fields Destroyed: A Step Towards Drug-Free Arunachal

Security forces eradicated poppy fields in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district, destroying crops over eight acres near the India-Myanmar border. Supervised by legal authorities, the operation highlighted the need for local awareness of drug-related issues and alternative farming practices. Despite traditional practices, no legal actions have been taken against growers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 25-01-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 10:49 IST
Poppy Fields Destroyed: A Step Towards Drug-Free Arunachal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, security forces have eradicated poppy cultivation spanning eight acres in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district, according to police reports released on Sunday.

The operation transpired in the Votnu and Khasa villages near the India-Myanmar border under the supervision of Longding Superintendent of Police Dekio Gumja and local executive magistrate Pangchau circle. Despite challenging terrain, the team, supported by village authorities and drone technology, completed a smooth execution.

No legal charges were filed against farmers, as local customs often include poppy cultivation for self-use. Authorities are focused on raising awareness of drug's negative impacts and advocating sustainable agricultural alternatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026