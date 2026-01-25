Historic Winter Storm Grounds Flights and Threatens Power Outages Across America

A massive winter storm has led to the cancellation of more than 4,000 flights across the United States, as it threatens to leave a trail of power outages and severe weather conditions. Already, 230,000 residents, stretching as far west as Texas, have been affected by power cuts.

President Donald Trump described the ongoing storms as 'historic' and on Saturday issued federal emergency disaster declarations in numerous states including South Carolina, Virginia, and Georgia. Seventeen states and the District of Columbia have declared weather emergencies, highlighting the storm's expansive reach.

Flight cancellations loom over the weekend, particularly with major U.S. airlines like Delta and JetBlue reeling from the adverse conditions. Utility companies are rushing to restore power amidst predictions of significant ice buildup, with the Department of Energy authorizing backup power resources to mitigate the storm's impact.

