Kyiv's Cold Struggle Amid Russian Attacks

In the wake of recent Russian missile and drone strikes, approximately 1,700 apartment buildings in Kyiv remain without heating, according to Mayor Vitalii Klitschko's announcement on Sunday. The assaults are part of Moscow's intensified bombardments on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since its invasion in 2022.

The recent attack, which severely disrupted Kyiv's energy system, resulted in 1.2 million properties losing power amid sub-zero winter conditions. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted the continued threat from Russia, which targeted critical infrastructure and residential buildings with more than 1,700 attack drones, 1,380 guided bombs, and 69 missiles recently.

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba reported improvements, noting a reduction in the number of affected buildings from 6,000 to 3,200. Ukrainian utility workers and energy companies are diligently working to restore essential services and mitigate the impact on residents. The large-scale attack coincided with diplomatic discussions among Ukrainian, Russian, and American negotiators in Abu Dhabi.