Monster Winter Storm Cripples U.S. with Massive Power Outages and Flight Cancellations

A massive winter storm in the U.S. has left over 400,000 customers without power and led to the cancellation of over 9,600 flights. The storm is affecting 17 states, prompting federal emergency declarations and immediate action from the Department of Energy to prevent blackout escalation.

Updated: 25-01-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 17:29 IST
More than 400,000 customers were left without power across the U.S., as far west as Texas, in the face of a formidable winter storm. Over 9,600 flights were expected to be canceled on Sunday, threatening to immobilize eastern states with significant snowfall.

The storm, described as 'historic' by forecasters, brought snow, sleet, freezing rain, and perilously low temperatures to the eastern two-thirds of the nation. President Donald Trump, on Saturday, approved federal emergency disaster declarations in affected states, including South Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee.

Seventeen states and D.C. declared weather emergencies as warnings were issued for citizens to take precautions. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem urged people to stock up on essentials. Amid rising outages, the Department of Energy authorized backup generation deployment to manage the crisis effectively.

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

