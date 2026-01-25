Monster Winter Storm Cripples U.S. with Massive Power Outages and Flight Cancellations

More than 400,000 customers were left without power across the U.S., as far west as Texas, in the face of a formidable winter storm. Over 9,600 flights were expected to be canceled on Sunday, threatening to immobilize eastern states with significant snowfall.

The storm, described as 'historic' by forecasters, brought snow, sleet, freezing rain, and perilously low temperatures to the eastern two-thirds of the nation. President Donald Trump, on Saturday, approved federal emergency disaster declarations in affected states, including South Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee.

Seventeen states and D.C. declared weather emergencies as warnings were issued for citizens to take precautions. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem urged people to stock up on essentials. Amid rising outages, the Department of Energy authorized backup generation deployment to manage the crisis effectively.