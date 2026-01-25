Left Menu

Agni Pariksha: Pioneering Joint Military Exercise Enhances Combat Synergy

The Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police conducted Agni Pariksha in Arunachal Pradesh to enhance joint combat capabilities. The exercise focused on artillery procedures and breaking traditional role silos, improving coordination. It marked the first phase towards developing integrated combat capabilities for future battlefields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 25-01-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 19:41 IST
  • India

The Indian Army, in collaboration with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), recently conducted a groundbreaking joint training exercise named Agni Pariksha. Held in the East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, the exercise was designed to bolster inter-force combat synergy and operational integration.

This six-day exercise, which spanned from January 19 to 24, aimed to enhance jointmanship between the two forces. Defense Spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat highlighted that the training integrated personnel from the army's Spearhead gunners, infantry regiments, and ITBP, marking a unique collaboration in firepower training.

The initiative aimed to familiarize non-artillery personnel with artillery procedures, improving coordination and execution of firing missions. By promoting a deeper understanding of firepower integration, the exercise sought to break traditional role silos and foster enhanced mutual trust, coordination, and operational responsiveness, preparing forces for future battlefield scenarios.

