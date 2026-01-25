U.S.-Israel Dialogue: Advancing Gaza Peace Plan

U.S. and Israeli officials engaged in constructive discussions regarding the second phase of President Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan for Gaza, according to Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

The dialogue, which took place on Saturday, highlighted the strong and enduring relationship between the United States and Israel, based on close coordination and shared priorities. Witkoff, in a statement on platform X, described the talks as positive and aligned on subsequent steps.

Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation on matters crucial to the region, emphasizing the importance of their collaboration in achieving peace and stability.

