U.S.-Israel Dialogue: Advancing Gaza Peace Plan
U.S. and Israeli officials held constructive talks on the second phase of President Trump's Gaza peace plan. The talks emphasized ongoing U.S.-Israel cooperation and shared priorities, with both sides agreeing on the importance of continued collaboration. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff underscored the strength of their longstanding relationship.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. and Israeli officials engaged in constructive discussions regarding the second phase of President Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan for Gaza, according to Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.
The dialogue, which took place on Saturday, highlighted the strong and enduring relationship between the United States and Israel, based on close coordination and shared priorities. Witkoff, in a statement on platform X, described the talks as positive and aligned on subsequent steps.
Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation on matters crucial to the region, emphasizing the importance of their collaboration in achieving peace and stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Europe Stands Firm Against Trump's Greenland Ambitions
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump's Remarks on British Soldiers Stir Controversy
Trump Threatens 100% Tariff on Canada Over China Trade Deal
Trump's NATO Remarks Stir Fury, Revitalize US-UK Military Debate
Trump Cautions Canada Amid Rising Tensions Over China's Trade Deal