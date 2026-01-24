Arctic Blast Set to Paralyze U.S. with Snow, Ice, and Frigid Temperatures

A formidable winter storm threatens to envelop much of the United States, with forecasts warning of heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain from the Rockies to the Eastern Seaboard. This weather event is expected to cause significant travel disruptions and power outages through the weekend.

At least 14 states and the District of Columbia have declared weather emergencies, while major airlines caution passengers about potential flight cancellations. Meteorologist Jacob Asherman dubbed it the season's most severe storm due to its magnitude and intensity.

Officials warn that the storm's Arctic blast could bring record-low temperatures as far south as the southern Plains, with catastrophic ice conditions possible in multiple states. Residents are being urged to prepare for power outages and hazardous conditions as the storm progresses.

