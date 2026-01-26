Tragedy at Sea: Mediterranean Boat Disaster

In a tragic incident in the Mediterranean, one migrant has been rescued while 50 others are feared drowned after their boat sank, officials confirmed on Sunday. The survivor was stranded at sea for 24 hours before being found.

Originating from Tunisia, the boat was one of many embarking on perilous journeys across treacherous waters in attempts to reach Europe. The rescued individual was picked up by a merchant ship and transported to Malta for urgent medical attention.

The Alarm Phone group, which operates an emergency hotline for migrants, has been instrumental in highlighting such incidents, though exact timing of the rescue remains undisclosed.

