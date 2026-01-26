Honoring Heroes and Achievers: Jammu and Kashmir's 2025 Awards Ceremony
The Jammu and Kashmir government has honored 56 individuals for their brave and significant contributions across various fields, including the late Adil Hussain Shah, recognized posthumously for his bravery during a terror attack. The awards span multiple categories, from journalism to arts, sports, public service, and literature.
Updated: 26-01-2026 01:11 IST
India
The Jammu and Kashmir government recognized 56 individuals on Sunday for their brave and significant contributions across diverse sectors.
Notably, Adil Hussain Shah was posthumously awarded for his valor in confronting Pakistani terrorists during the 2025 Pahalgam attack, having lost his life along with 25 tourists.
The ceremony also honored journalists, public service contributors, and outstanding achievers in fields such as arts, sports, and literature, highlighting the region's dynamic talent pool.
