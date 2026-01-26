Honoring Heroes and Achievers: Jammu and Kashmir's 2025 Awards Ceremony

The Jammu and Kashmir government recognized 56 individuals on Sunday for their brave and significant contributions across diverse sectors.

Notably, Adil Hussain Shah was posthumously awarded for his valor in confronting Pakistani terrorists during the 2025 Pahalgam attack, having lost his life along with 25 tourists.

The ceremony also honored journalists, public service contributors, and outstanding achievers in fields such as arts, sports, and literature, highlighting the region's dynamic talent pool.