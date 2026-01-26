Left Menu

IEW 2026: Catalyzing Global Energy Dialogue in Goa

India's global energy engagement has evolved from the Petrotech conference to the comprehensive India Energy Week. The upcoming 2026 edition will take place in Goa, emphasizing holistic energy discussions spanning traditional and renewable resources. This development underscores India's strategic shift towards integrated, low-carbon energy dialogues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Betul | Updated: 26-01-2026 10:01 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 10:01 IST
IEW 2026: Catalyzing Global Energy Dialogue in Goa
  • Country:
  • Colombia

India is marking a significant transformation in its global energy dialogue by hosting the fourth edition of India Energy Week (IEW) from January 27-30, 2026, in Goa. Unlike its precursor, the Petrotech conference, IEW encompasses a wide-ranging discussion on energy, including both fossil fuels and renewable options, positioning itself as a crucial plank in the global energy calendar.

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri emphasizes the shift from a hydrocarbons-centric approach to a comprehensive platform engaging stakeholders across the energy spectrum. IEW's evolution highlights India's focus on energy security and transition, vital as the nation cements its position in the global energy landscape.

With over 75,000 participants and numerous global speakers and exhibitors, IEW 2026 aims to address critical issues like energy security, sustainability, and inclusive growth. The event represents a strategic recalibration, reflecting India's adaptability in aligning with global goals towards a low-carbon future, as articulated by Minister Puri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

 Australia
2
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Ladakh Scouts: From Mountain Infantry to Ice Hockey Pioneers

Ladakh Scouts: From Mountain Infantry to Ice Hockey Pioneers

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026