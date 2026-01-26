IEW 2026: Catalyzing Global Energy Dialogue in Goa

India is marking a significant transformation in its global energy dialogue by hosting the fourth edition of India Energy Week (IEW) from January 27-30, 2026, in Goa. Unlike its precursor, the Petrotech conference, IEW encompasses a wide-ranging discussion on energy, including both fossil fuels and renewable options, positioning itself as a crucial plank in the global energy calendar.

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri emphasizes the shift from a hydrocarbons-centric approach to a comprehensive platform engaging stakeholders across the energy spectrum. IEW's evolution highlights India's focus on energy security and transition, vital as the nation cements its position in the global energy landscape.

With over 75,000 participants and numerous global speakers and exhibitors, IEW 2026 aims to address critical issues like energy security, sustainability, and inclusive growth. The event represents a strategic recalibration, reflecting India's adaptability in aligning with global goals towards a low-carbon future, as articulated by Minister Puri.

