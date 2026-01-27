Paytm's Resilient Growth Amid Incentive Challenges

Paytm's robust business trajectory remains undeterred even as the cessation of the RBI's Payments Infrastructure Development Fund scheme affects short-term earnings, according to an equity research report by Jefferies.

The report notes that the termination of PIDF incentives results in revised adjusted EBITDA estimates and a reduction in the company's stock price target. Despite generating significant incentive income from the scheme during FY25 and 1HFY26, Jefferies excludes this from future projections, reflecting an incentive-based, rather than operational, impact.

Nevertheless, Paytm's foundational payments and financial services sectors display strong growth prospects, with anticipated revenue expansion of around 23% annually from FY26 to FY28. Operating leverage is poised to enhance profitability, with adjusted EBITDA margins predicted to reach nearly 17% by FY28, underscoring the business's stable economic model and reinforcing Jefferies' continued Buy recommendation.

