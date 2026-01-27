Left Menu

Paytm's Resilient Growth Amid Incentive Challenges

Despite the discontinuation of the RBI's Payments Infrastructure Development Fund scheme impacting its earnings, Paytm's core business shows strong momentum. Jefferies' report highlights the firm's robust fundamentals, with expectations of 23% revenue growth and improved profitability by FY28. The company retains a Buy rating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 15:14 IST
Paytm's Resilient Growth Amid Incentive Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Paytm's robust business trajectory remains undeterred even as the cessation of the RBI's Payments Infrastructure Development Fund scheme affects short-term earnings, according to an equity research report by Jefferies.

The report notes that the termination of PIDF incentives results in revised adjusted EBITDA estimates and a reduction in the company's stock price target. Despite generating significant incentive income from the scheme during FY25 and 1HFY26, Jefferies excludes this from future projections, reflecting an incentive-based, rather than operational, impact.

Nevertheless, Paytm's foundational payments and financial services sectors display strong growth prospects, with anticipated revenue expansion of around 23% annually from FY26 to FY28. Operating leverage is poised to enhance profitability, with adjusted EBITDA margins predicted to reach nearly 17% by FY28, underscoring the business's stable economic model and reinforcing Jefferies' continued Buy recommendation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026