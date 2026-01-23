Paytm's Strategic Resilience Amid PIDF Conclusion Speculation
Paytm assures investors that the impact of the RBI’s Payment Infrastructure Development Fund scheme's conclusion will be mitigated by increased revenue and targeted sales strategies. The company leverages its deep tech capabilities and merchant relationships to maintain a strong market position.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 14:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Paytm, a prominent digital payments platform, addressed market speculation on Friday regarding the potential end of the RBI's Payment Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) scheme.
The company assured stakeholders that any resulting impact would be counterbalanced by enhanced revenue streams and focused sales efforts, according to a filing with the NSE and BSE.
The PIDF scheme, designed to boost digital infrastructure in underserved regions, is set to conclude by December 2025. Paytm has maintained its adaptability and robust financial health, emphasizing its sustained trajectory of growth and profitability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Orient Electric's Q3 Earnings: Profit Dips Amid Revenue Growth
Orient Electric Reports Profit Dip Amid Revenue Growth in FY26 Q3
Department of Posts Targets Significant Revenue Growth by 2026
CEO confidence dips in revenue growth prospects, most yet to see AI returns: PwC survey
Rallis India Reports Dramatic Profit Decline Despite Revenue Growth