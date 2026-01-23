Left Menu

Paytm's Strategic Resilience Amid PIDF Conclusion Speculation

Paytm assures investors that the impact of the RBI’s Payment Infrastructure Development Fund scheme's conclusion will be mitigated by increased revenue and targeted sales strategies. The company leverages its deep tech capabilities and merchant relationships to maintain a strong market position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 14:47 IST
  • India

Paytm, a prominent digital payments platform, addressed market speculation on Friday regarding the potential end of the RBI's Payment Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) scheme.

The company assured stakeholders that any resulting impact would be counterbalanced by enhanced revenue streams and focused sales efforts, according to a filing with the NSE and BSE.

The PIDF scheme, designed to boost digital infrastructure in underserved regions, is set to conclude by December 2025. Paytm has maintained its adaptability and robust financial health, emphasizing its sustained trajectory of growth and profitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

