India's Energy Revolution: USD 500 Billion Investment Opportunity Unveiled

India's energy sector, as highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, presents USD 500 billion in investment opportunities. Reforms and initiatives aim for energy independence, with significant investments in upstream and downstream sectors, and a goal to double the natural gas share by 2030, boosting growth and partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Betul | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced formidable opportunities for investment in India's energy sector, outlining a potential USD 500 billion influx as part of a drive towards energy independence through significant reforms.

During the inauguration of India Energy Week 2026, Modi detailed plans for USD 100 billion attractions in the upstream oil and gas sector by decade's end. The nation aims to double its natural gas share in its energy mix to 15% by 2030, and to enhance its refining capacity past 300 million tonnes, positioning as the world's oil refining leader.

India is vigorously expanding its oil and gas exploration, with the current development of more than 170 exploration blocks. Key focus areas include LNG demand across its transportation and infrastructure. Emphasizing partnerships, Modi invited global investors with a bold message: 'Make in India, Innovate in India, Scale with India, Invest in India.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

