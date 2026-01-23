Sunita Williams Reflects on a Stellar Career Amid Artemis Moon FOMO

Retired NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, known for her 608 days in space, shared her thoughts on the upcoming Moon mission during the Kerala Literature Festival. Despite being grounded now, Williams felt a mix of excitement and FOMO as NASA edges closer to launching Artemis II, its first crewed Moon mission since 1972.

Williams, famous for the most spacewalk hours by a female astronaut, reminisced about her stellar 27-year career, teamwork at the ISS, and simple earthly pleasures she missed while in orbit. Despite a career filled with challenges and achievements, including an unplanned nine-month stretch in space, she is embraced by India as one of its own, basking in the global warmth she receives.

Born to a Gujarati father and a Slovenian mother, Williams expressed gratitude to India for considering her a daughter. Her experiences reflect the blend of high-stakes space missions and heartfelt connections to Earth, as she continues to travel and inspire in her post-retirement life.

