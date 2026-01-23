Left Menu

Sunita Williams Reflects on a Stellar Career Amid Artemis Moon FOMO

Sunita Williams, a recently retired NASA astronaut with 608 days in space, reflects on her career during the Kerala Literature Festival. As NASA prepares for the Artemis Moon mission, Williams expresses her excitement and FOMO. She cherishes Earthly experiences and India's warm embrace as its 'daughter.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 23-01-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 11:09 IST
Sunita Williams Reflects on a Stellar Career Amid Artemis Moon FOMO
Sunita Williams
  • Country:
  • India

Retired NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, known for her 608 days in space, shared her thoughts on the upcoming Moon mission during the Kerala Literature Festival. Despite being grounded now, Williams felt a mix of excitement and FOMO as NASA edges closer to launching Artemis II, its first crewed Moon mission since 1972.

Williams, famous for the most spacewalk hours by a female astronaut, reminisced about her stellar 27-year career, teamwork at the ISS, and simple earthly pleasures she missed while in orbit. Despite a career filled with challenges and achievements, including an unplanned nine-month stretch in space, she is embraced by India as one of its own, basking in the global warmth she receives.

Born to a Gujarati father and a Slovenian mother, Williams expressed gratitude to India for considering her a daughter. Her experiences reflect the blend of high-stakes space missions and heartfelt connections to Earth, as she continues to travel and inspire in her post-retirement life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

