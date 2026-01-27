Drama Unfolds as Alcaraz and Svitolina Advance in Australian Open
On an intense day at the Australian Open, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Alex de Minaur, ending Australian hopes in men's singles. Elina Svitolina shocked Coco Gauff to reach her first Australian Open semi-final. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev also secured spots in the semi-finals amid extreme Melbourne heat.
In a thrilling turn of events at the Australian Open, Spanish top seed Carlos Alcaraz ended the run of Australia's Alex de Minaur with a decisive 7-5 6-2 6-1 victory, advancing to face Alexander Zverev in the upcoming semi-finals.
Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina pulled off an upset by defeating Coco Gauff 6-1 6-2. The American third seed struggled throughout the match, committing five double faults, allowing Svitolina to progress to her first Australian Open semi-final against Aryna Sabalenka.
On a day marked by scorching heat, tournament organizers closed the roofs of the Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena. Despite the heat, Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev both secured their places in the semi-finals, overcoming their respective opponents with impressive performances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Tennis Battles: Djokovic and Swiatek Gear Up for Quarter-Finals
Alexander Zverev: A Dual Battle on the Tennis Court
Thrilling Sports Updates: Tennis, NFL, NHL, NBA, and MMA Highlights
All-American Showdown: Tennis Stars Spice Up Podcast With Pre-Match Banter
American Tennis Stars Shine in Aussie Heat: Keys vs. Pegula Awaits