Drama Unfolds as Alcaraz and Svitolina Advance in Australian Open

In a thrilling turn of events at the Australian Open, Spanish top seed Carlos Alcaraz ended the run of Australia's Alex de Minaur with a decisive 7-5 6-2 6-1 victory, advancing to face Alexander Zverev in the upcoming semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina pulled off an upset by defeating Coco Gauff 6-1 6-2. The American third seed struggled throughout the match, committing five double faults, allowing Svitolina to progress to her first Australian Open semi-final against Aryna Sabalenka.

On a day marked by scorching heat, tournament organizers closed the roofs of the Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena. Despite the heat, Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev both secured their places in the semi-finals, overcoming their respective opponents with impressive performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)