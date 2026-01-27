Left Menu

Poland-Ukraine Collaboration Boosts Future Gas Supplies

Poland and Ukraine have decided to increase the capacity of gas supplies from Poland to Ukraine. Starting from February 2026, the gas transmission capacity will gradually rise, reaching 18.4 million cubic meters daily by the end of April, up from the current 15.3 million.

  • Ukraine

In a significant development, Poland and Ukraine have reached an agreement to enhance the capacity of gas supplies being sent from Poland to its neighbor, Ukraine. The announcement was made by energy minister Denys Shmyhal.

The collaboration involves Poland's gas transmission operator, Gaz-System, and its Ukrainian counterpart, who have consented to a phased increase in capacity beginning in February 2026.

By the end of April, the route's capacity is anticipated to rise to 18.4 million cubic meters per day, significantly up from the current 15.3 million, according to Shmyhal's statement on Telegram.

