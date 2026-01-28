Left Menu

ONGC and Reliance: Offshore Synergy to Boost India's Energy Future

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) and Reliance Industries Ltd have signed a strategic agreement to share offshore resources, aiming to boost exploration efficiency. This collaboration, announced during India Energy Week, seeks to optimize operations, minimize duplication, and enhance India's energy security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Betul | Updated: 28-01-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 11:37 IST
In a noteworthy development for India's energy sector, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) and Reliance Industries Ltd have inked a resource-sharing agreement. The deal, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during India Energy Week, aims to streamline their offshore exploration and operational processes, enhancing efficiency and reducing redundancy.

ONGC Director (Production) Pankaj Kumar highlighted that this partnership targets the optimization of resources and quick project execution, crucial for India's growing energy needs. By sharing infrastructure and technical capabilities, the collaboration intends to support the timely development of offshore assets, vital for bolstering India's energy security.

This marks the second partnership between these entities in recent years. Observers see it as part of a broader initiative by the Indian government to attract investment and encourage collaborative exploration to meet the rising domestic energy demand while mitigating global supply risks.

