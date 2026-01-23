Left Menu

Market Tumult: Intel's Slide & Geopolitical Tensions Weigh Down Wall Street

U.S. stocks faced a second straight weekly decline as Intel's disappointing outlook and geopolitical concerns dampened risk appetite. Despite previous sessions' gains, the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow ended the week lower. Chipmaker Intel's shares fell 14.9%, contributing to the slump, while safe-haven gold reached a historic high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:38 IST
U.S. stocks fell on Friday, marking a second consecutive weekly decline for Wall Street's main indexes, as Intel's bleak outlook and ongoing geopolitical tensions reduced risk appetite.

The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow were all down for the week despite earlier recoveries. Intel plummeted 14.9%, dramatically impacting market sentiment.

Investors remained cautious amid Federal Reserve policy expectations and looming major earnings reports. Gold surged to record levels, and semiconductor indexes fell. Meanwhile, bullish movements were seen in Nvidia and mining shares.

