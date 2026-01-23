Market Tumult: Intel's Slide & Geopolitical Tensions Weigh Down Wall Street

U.S. stocks fell on Friday, marking a second consecutive weekly decline for Wall Street's main indexes, as Intel's bleak outlook and ongoing geopolitical tensions reduced risk appetite.

The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow were all down for the week despite earlier recoveries. Intel plummeted 14.9%, dramatically impacting market sentiment.

Investors remained cautious amid Federal Reserve policy expectations and looming major earnings reports. Gold surged to record levels, and semiconductor indexes fell. Meanwhile, bullish movements were seen in Nvidia and mining shares.