Braving the Storm: Forces Show Grit in Kedarnath's Snow-Cloaked Winter

In the sacred town of Baba Kedarnath, the valor and resilience of Uttarakhand Police and Indo-Tibetan Border Police is on full display amid a challenging winter. Battling sub-zero temperatures and heavy snowfall, these security forces are not only ensuring the safety of the pilgrimage site but are also engaged in relentless snow-clearance operations in their residential areas.

According to district administration officials, the forces have maintained constant vigilance and active patrols despite disrupted access routes and adverse living conditions. Armed with shovels, the personnel have cleared substantial snow accumulations to guarantee the continuity of emergency services, demonstrating commendable self-reliance in the high Himalayas' tough conditions.

District authorities have warned of potential avalanches, placing regions in the Orange Category for high avalanche risks. While temperatures plunge to as low as -16°C, the security forces' morale remains undeterred, epitomizing robust security measures at Kedarnath Dham. The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority has issued cautionary alerts, underscoring limited movement on snow-laden terrains to avoid risk.

