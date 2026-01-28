Avalanche Alert in Jammu and Kashmir: Safety Measures and Warnings

An avalanche warning has been declared for parts of Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, with an emphasis on the Sonamarg tourist region, officials announced on Wednesday.

This advisory follows a recent avalanche that impacted the New Truck Yard area in Sonamarg late Tuesday night. Although no injuries or property damage have been reported, police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed swiftly to evaluate the situation.

A Ganderbal police spokesman warned that the likelihood of further avalanches remains extremely high due to the prevailing weather, advising against unnecessary travel in these prone areas. Authorities emphasize the need for public adherence to safety guidelines and advisories, as relevant agencies continue to monitor the conditions.

