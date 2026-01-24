Firestorm: Juveniles Detained After Model House Goes Up in Flames

A fire incident at a model house in the G Square Layout of Ballari has led to the detention of eight individuals, including six juveniles, police reported on Saturday.

The house, associated with BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy and ex-minister B Sriramulu, was reportedly abandoned and used for photoshoots, sources indicated. Ballari Superintendent of Police Suman Pennekar stated a preliminary probe pointed at youths starting the fire while they were taking photographs.

Pennekar mentioned that the house's dilapidated condition and lack of security measures facilitated unauthorized entry. The police are exploring various angles, especially with political accusations surfacing from BJP leader G Somashekar Reddy, hinting involvement of Congress supporters. Further investigation is underway.

