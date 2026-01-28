Left Menu

Punjab Villages Ban Kite Flying to Curb Deadly 'Chinese Manjha' Threat

Two villages in Punjab's Sangrur and Bathinda districts have implemented a ban on kite flying and sales due to accidents caused by the illegal 'Chinese manjha'. This decision follows tragic incidents, including fatalities, underscoring the dangerous and illegal use of glass-coated strings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-01-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 22:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to address a spate of tragic accidents, two villages in Punjab—Jhaloor in Sangrur and Bhaini Chuhar in Bathinda—have taken the decisive step of banning kite flying. The move comes in response to numerous incidents involving the dangerous, glass-coated 'Chinese manjha', which has led to multiple injuries and fatalities.

Jhaloor's village Sarpanch, Gurwinder Singh, announced the ban following reports of injuries caused by the synthetic strings, known colloquially as 'Chinese dor'. The resolution also prohibits the sale of kites, with village authorities pledging to notify the administration to take action against any violators.

Despite an existing national ban, the persistence of the 'Chinese manjha' menace highlights enforcement challenges. Tragedies include the recent deaths of a 15-year-old boy and a woman, both victims of the lethal kite strings. Authorities continue efforts to curtail its illegal sale.

