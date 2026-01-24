Rebuilding Gaza: U.S. Initiates Plan Amid Ongoing Tensions

U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited Israel for crucial talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, focusing on the ongoing Gaza situation. The discussions aimed to reinforce a plan to rebuild Gaza, including constructing new infrastructure, despite recent escalations in violence.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported civilian casualties, including children, due to Israeli military action. The Israeli military defended its actions, citing threats from militants. These events mark another breach of the October ceasefire, frustrating efforts to reduce tensions.

Since the start of the conflict, Gaza's death toll remains alarmingly high, casting shadows on peace efforts. Amid these challenges, the U.S. 'New Gaza' plan progresses, with expectations on Israel to reduce military presence and transfer administrative control from Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)