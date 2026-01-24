Left Menu

Rebuilding Gaza: U.S. Initiates Plan Amid Ongoing Tensions

U.S. envoys in Israel discussed rebuilding Gaza amid continued violence. The U.S. announced a 'New Gaza' project as part of Trump's ceasefire plan, disrupted by recent deaths. Accusations of violations on both sides persist, with heavy casualties reported. Both Israelis and Palestinians report differing accounts of recent incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 18:57 IST
Rebuilding Gaza: U.S. Initiates Plan Amid Ongoing Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited Israel for crucial talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, focusing on the ongoing Gaza situation. The discussions aimed to reinforce a plan to rebuild Gaza, including constructing new infrastructure, despite recent escalations in violence.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported civilian casualties, including children, due to Israeli military action. The Israeli military defended its actions, citing threats from militants. These events mark another breach of the October ceasefire, frustrating efforts to reduce tensions.

Since the start of the conflict, Gaza's death toll remains alarmingly high, casting shadows on peace efforts. Amid these challenges, the U.S. 'New Gaza' plan progresses, with expectations on Israel to reduce military presence and transfer administrative control from Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

 India
2
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
3
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
4
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

European digital identity risks reinforcing control instead of empowerment

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026