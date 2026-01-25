Pakistan and Bangladesh: Rebuilding Bridges
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Bangladesh's Mohammad Touhid Hossain discussed enhancing collaboration in multiple sectors. They reviewed trade and economic ties while emphasizing the importance of sustained engagement for regional peace. Ties between the two countries have improved post-Sheikh Hasina’s regime.
In a significant diplomatic move, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar engaged in a discussion with his Bangladeshi counterpart, Mohammad Touhid Hossain, on Sunday. The conversation focused on strengthening ties across various sectors, according to a statement from the Foreign Office.
The telephonic call between the two leaders highlighted the review of Pakistan-Bangladesh bilateral relations, particularly in the realms of trade and economic cooperation. Both ministers expressed a renewed commitment to enhancing collaboration and addressing mutual interests.
As regional and international dynamics evolve, both countries emphasized the importance of sustained dialogue to support shared goals of regional peace and prosperity. This initiative comes as part of efforts to mend historical tensions that have lingered since the era of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
