Left Menu

SBI Cards Reports Robust Profit Growth in December Quarter

SBI Cards and Payment Services reported a 45% increase in profit to Rs 557 crore for the December quarter, aided by a rise in total income. The company's asset quality improved, with gross NPAs declining. However, net NPAs saw a slight increase, and operating costs rose by 23%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 22:38 IST
SBI Cards Reports Robust Profit Growth in December Quarter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SBI Cards and Payment Services recorded a notable rise in profit for the December quarter, reporting a 45% increase to Rs 557 crore. Last year, the corresponding quarter yielded a profit of Rs 383 crore, showcasing the company's financial growth.

The total income for the pure-play credit card company surged to Rs 5,353 crore from Rs 4,767 crore a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing. However, operating costs also saw a hike, rising by 23% to Rs 2,597 crore in the third quarter.

On the asset quality front, SBI Cards improved its gross non-performing assets (NPA), which fell to 2.86% from 3.24% in the previous year. The net NPA, however, rose to 1.28% from 1.18%. The company's net worth increased to Rs 15,424 crore, meeting the capital adequacy norms set by the RBI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026