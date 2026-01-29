Notorious Gangland Feud in Punjab: The Murder of Gurwinder Singh

In a shocking turn of events in Mohali, Punjab, Gurwinder Singh, embroiled in a 2020 murder case, was fatally shot by two unidentified attackers. The incident unfolded near the senior superintendent of police's office, further escalating tensions between rival gangs.

Gurwinder, who attended a court hearing related to an opium case, was ambushed outside his vehicle when a gunman opened fire. Mohali police have implicated notorious gangster Goldy Brar, who remains at large and abroad, in the assassination. Social media posts by Brar and his associates reveal their alleged involvement, citing retaliation motives.

Brar, previously part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, now leads a faction with Rohit Godara and Kala Jatheri. Amidst law enforcement's ongoing investigation, the murder highlights the persistent gang warfare gripping the region, underscoring the challenge facing authorities to curb such violence.