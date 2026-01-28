Tech Surge Propels S&P 500 to New Heights Amid Fed Decision and Big Tech Earnings
The S&P 500 is set to open near 7,000, driven by a tech stock rally and anticipation of a Federal Reserve decision and Big Tech earnings announcements. Premarket gains in Nvidia, Intel, and others boosted optimism. Markets are also watching Fed decisions and Trump's influence on future rate cuts.
The S&P 500 aimed to open close to the 7,000 mark, fueled by gains in chip stocks and investor anticipation of a Federal Reserve rate decision alongside major Big Tech earnings. Futures rose 0.2%, signaling a record opening.
Nvidia, Intel, Micron, and Microchip Technology posted notable pre-market gains, signaling a tech rally. SK Hynix's record profit and ASML's strong orders further boosted sentiment amid the Federal Reserve's impending rate decision.
Attention turns to earnings as President Trump's actions previously triggered market sell-offs. As optimism grows, investors keep an eye on tech earnings for AI market insights. Additionally, the Fed's policy decisions remain closely watched, especially in the current politicized climate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
