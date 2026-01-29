Champagne Unions Demand Fair Compensation with New Strike

The CGT labour union at the champagne units of LVMH's Moet & Chandon and Veuve Clicquot has announced plans for another strike on February 3. A press release from CGT confirmed this action.

This latest strike follows earlier efforts in January and the previous month. The union has been advocating for better compensation for workers who missed out on end-year bonuses, striving to highlight the need for fair remuneration.

As tensions continue, the CGT is calling on the luxury brand LVMH to address their workers' grievances, emphasizing the importance of financial recognition and fair treatment of employees.