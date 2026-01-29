Champagne Unions Demand Fair Compensation with New Strike
The CGT labour union at LVMH's Moet & Chandon and Veuve Clicquot announced a new strike on February 3. This follows previous strikes demanding compensation for lost end-year bonuses. The union is urging LVMH to address workers' concerns and ensure fair treatment and financial recognition.
The CGT labour union at the champagne units of LVMH's Moet & Chandon and Veuve Clicquot has announced plans for another strike on February 3. A press release from CGT confirmed this action.
This latest strike follows earlier efforts in January and the previous month. The union has been advocating for better compensation for workers who missed out on end-year bonuses, striving to highlight the need for fair remuneration.
As tensions continue, the CGT is calling on the luxury brand LVMH to address their workers' grievances, emphasizing the importance of financial recognition and fair treatment of employees.
