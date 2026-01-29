Left Menu

Economic Survey Urges Reforms for Sustainable Growth

The Economic Survey highlights the need for reforms in India's financial sector to reduce capital cost, emphasizing productivity, export gains, and domestic savings. It critiques growth reliant on domestic demand and urges attention towards deeper bond markets and credible benchmarks to improve capital allocation and economic resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 14:17 IST
Economic Survey Urges Reforms for Sustainable Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In its latest report, the Economic Survey has emphasized the necessity for profound reforms in India's financial sector to achieve sustainable economic growth. The document critiques growth patterns overly reliant on domestic demand and credit-driven consumption, which, it says, fail to significantly bolster surplus formation.

The Survey underscores the importance of reducing capital costs not just through better financial intermediation, but also by enhancing productivity, exports, and domestic saving rates. By fostering deeper bond markets and improving risk pricing, these measures aim to alleviate intermediation costs and improve capital distribution across the economy.

Highlighting the current economic conditions, the Survey notes that, while foreign capital can address temporary gaps, a persistent dependence can elevate risk premia. It recommends a shift towards higher productivity and structural savings strength, which are essential for durable economic resilience. Additionally, the document stresses that labour regulation reforms are crucial to facilitate productivity and capital deepening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026