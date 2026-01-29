Left Menu

Kerala's Financial Resilience: Overcoming Central Challenges

Kerala Finance Minister Balagopal addressed the state's financial resilience amidst central neglect. Despite borrowing limits cuts and arrears rejections, Kerala increased tax revenues and maintained expenditure, establishing a new normal in economic stability and development. Revenue augmentation and expenditure management were key in overcoming this fiscal challenge.

Kerala is demonstrating resilience in the face of what state Finance Minister Balagopal describes as neglect and economic restrictions from the central government. Despite these challenges, the state has managed to progress and established a 'new normal' across various sectors.

In his recent budget speech, Balagopal stated that Kerala has been unfairly targeted by attempts to reduce borrowing limits and deny arrears. However, the state's strategic fiscal management prevented the adverse predictions of financial collapse.

The state reported an impressive increase in both tax and non-tax revenues amounting to over Rs 1,52,645 crore, which has been a pillar of strength in maintaining developmental and welfare expenditures without significant cutbacks.

