Nippon Life India Sees 37% Profit Surge in Q3

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd (NAM India) achieved a significant milestone with a 37% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ending December 2025, totaling Rs 404 crore.

The asset management giant reported a 20% rise in revenue from operations, reaching Rs 705.3 crore during Q3 FY26. This growth is reflective of the company's robust asset management practices and strategic positioning in the market.

With assets under management (AUM) hitting Rs 8.16 lakh crore, NAM India's financial results underscore its solid performance. On the stock market, NAM India's shares rose by 3.22%, highlighting investor confidence.

