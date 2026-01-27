Left Menu

BRS Accuses Congress of Corruption in SCCL

Led by K T Rama Rao, a BRS delegation met Governor Jishnu Dev Varma accusing the Congress government of financial irregularities and corruption in SCCL. They demanded a White Paper release to clarify site visits by companies and criteria for contractor selection. Allegations led to public discontent in coal-mining regions.

A BRS delegation, led by working president K T Rama Rao, met with Governor Jishnu Dev Varma to submit a representation highlighting alleged corruption and financial mismanagement under the Congress government, particularly in the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

Addressing the media, K T Rama Rao criticized the ruling Congress for a 'large-scale plunder' in SCCL and for failing to provide credible explanations despite persistent disclosures by BRS. He claimed the Congress's response was merely deflecting public scrutiny by initiating inquiries instead of addressing the allegations substantively.

K T Rama Rao further criticized the chief minister's silence, asserting that it contributed to public anger in coal-mining regions and suggested an attempt to protect a 'coal mafia.' He also alleged the misuse of approximately Rs 10 crore of SCCL funds for purposes not aligned with the company's core functions, describing it as a 'grave injustice.' In response, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has rejected the BRS allegations outright.

