Hyderabad Police Commissioner's Notice Sparks Controversy

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar has issued an official notice to BRS leader and former IPS officer R S Praveen Kumar, challenging his claim regarding the registration of seven criminal cases against him.

The notice comes in light of allegations linking both Sajjanar and other officers to the cash-for-vote scandal involving current Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during his tenure as a TDP MLA.

As stated in the notice, Praveen Kumar is expected to provide detailed information on these allegations within two days, failing which could result in legal actions, which Sajjanar emphasized in his post on X.

