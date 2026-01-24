Hyderabad Police Commissioner's Notice Sparks Controversy
Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar issued a notice to BRS leader R S Praveen Kumar demanding details about claims of seven criminal cases against him. The commissioner seeks specifics within two days, threatening legal action if not complied. This connects to a past cash-for-vote case involving Andhra Pradesh officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-01-2026 09:12 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 09:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar has issued an official notice to BRS leader and former IPS officer R S Praveen Kumar, challenging his claim regarding the registration of seven criminal cases against him.
The notice comes in light of allegations linking both Sajjanar and other officers to the cash-for-vote scandal involving current Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during his tenure as a TDP MLA.
As stated in the notice, Praveen Kumar is expected to provide detailed information on these allegations within two days, failing which could result in legal actions, which Sajjanar emphasized in his post on X.
