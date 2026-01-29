Economic Survey 2025-26: Addressing Dehumanizing Sanitation Roles Amid Cast-Based Challenges

The Economic Survey 2025-26, presented in Parliament, has highlighted the persistent issue of dehumanizing sanitation roles tied to caste-based discrimination. Despite legal measures, such practices remain prevalent, indicating deeper systemic socio-cultural problems.

Notably, the survey identified that most sewer and septic tank workers belong to marginalized castes. To combat this, it suggests educational and behavioral change interventions to dismantle discriminatory practices and stresses civil society's role in eradicating manual scavenging. The report emphasized the necessity for urban local bodies to be accountable through incentives and penalties to enhance outcomes.

The survey underscored the significance of mechanization, urging domestic production of advanced sanitation machinery and the promotion of private investment in the sector. Rehabilitation efforts also include health insurance, housing, and skill development to ensure a comprehensive uplift of sanitation workers. The survey reaffirmed India's commitment to building an inclusive society as outlined in the Viksit Bharat vision.

