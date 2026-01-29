Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approves Rehabilitation Plan for Displaced Hindu Families

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved a plan to rehabilitate 99 Hindu families displaced from East Pakistan, now residing illegally in Meerut. These families will be relocated to new villages with land leases. The Cabinet also sanctioned urban redevelopment and disaster-affected family rehabilitation policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-01-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:21 IST
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approves Rehabilitation Plan for Displaced Hindu Families
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has sanctioned a rehabilitation initiative for 99 Hindu families displaced from East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) currently residing unlawfully in Meerut's Mawana area, as announced by Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna. The cabinet has allocated land in the Kanpur Dehat district and Tajpur Tarsauli for their relocation.

The rehabilitation strategy involves 50 families moving to Bhainsaya village on 11.1375 hectares, with the other 49 families to be resettled on 10.530 hectares in Tajpur Tarsauli. Each family is set to receive 0.50 acres on a 30-year lease, which can be extended up to 90 years, according to Khanna.

In addition to this, the cabinet has approved an Urban Redevelopment Policy for 2026 and initiatives for families affected by natural disasters. This includes housing solutions and land leases for disaster-affected areas in Bahraich, under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

