Paytm Turns Profit: One97 Communications Surges Ahead
Fintech giant One97 Communications, owner of Paytm, reported a consolidated profit of Rs 225 crore for Q3 2025, marking a turnaround from a Rs 208 crore net loss last year. Paytm's operational revenue rose by 20% to Rs 2,914 crore, compared to Rs 1,828 crore in the same period last year.
One97 Communications, the parent company of the widely-used Paytm brand, has made significant financial strides in the third quarter ending December 2025. A regulatory filing on Thursday confirmed that the fintech firm recorded a consolidated profit of Rs 225 crore.
This marks a substantial improvement compared to the same quarter last year, where the company reported a net loss of Rs 208 crore. The progress reflects the robust performance of Paytm as a leading digital payment platform.
Furthermore, Paytm's revenue from operations surged by 20 percent to Rs 2,914 crore during this quarter, a significant rise from Rs 1,828 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
