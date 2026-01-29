Paytm Turns Profit: One97 Communications Surges Ahead

One97 Communications, the parent company of the widely-used Paytm brand, has made significant financial strides in the third quarter ending December 2025. A regulatory filing on Thursday confirmed that the fintech firm recorded a consolidated profit of Rs 225 crore.

This marks a substantial improvement compared to the same quarter last year, where the company reported a net loss of Rs 208 crore. The progress reflects the robust performance of Paytm as a leading digital payment platform.

Furthermore, Paytm's revenue from operations surged by 20 percent to Rs 2,914 crore during this quarter, a significant rise from Rs 1,828 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)