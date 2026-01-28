Safeguarding Sacred Lands: YSRCP's Commitment to Protecting Waqf Properties

Amid concerns over the acquisition of Waqf properties in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reaffirmed his party's commitment to safeguarding these sacred lands. His assurance comes after meeting with representatives from the Muslim United Forum (MUF) regarding the land acquisition issue at Amaravati's proposed IT park.

The MUF, during their meeting at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, highlighted the proposed acquisition of over 71 acres of Waqf land belonging to Anjuman Islamia at Chinakakani. They alleged that the TDP-led government plans to acquire this land for an IT park project, sparking significant concerns within the Muslim community.

Reddy, responding to the memorandum presented by the MUF, emphasized his party's alignment with the interests of Muslims and minority groups. He vowed to exert pressure on the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA government to reconsider the acquisition, protecting the Waqf land from development threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)