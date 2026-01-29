WPL Scoreboard: UPW vs RCB
- Country:
- India
Following is the scoreboard of UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League here on Thursday. UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma c de Klerk b Patil 55 Amy Jones lbw b de Klerk 1 Harleen Deol b Harris 14 Chloe Tryon st Ghosh b Harris 6 Shweta Sehrawat c Mandhana b Bell 7 Simran Shaikh c Reddy b de Klerk 10| Sophie Ecclestone lbw b de Klerk 0 Asha Sobhana not out 0 Shikha Pandey not out 0 Extras: (lb-5, w-4) 9 Total: (For Eight Wickets in 20 overs) 143 Fall of wickets: 1-74, 2-78, 3-95, 4-103, 5-122, 6-137, 7-138, 8-143 Bowling: Lauren Bell 4-0-21-1, Sayali Satghare 2-0-21-0, Shreyanka Patil 4-0-27-1, Arundhati Reddy 1-0-14-0, Nadine de Klerk 4-0-22-4, Grace Harris 3-0-22-2, Radha Yadav 2-0-11-0. (MORE)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Smriti Mandhana Leads RCB's Bowling Strategy Against UP Warriorz
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Engages with Harvard Students to Amplify India's Growth Story
Jagan Mohan Reddy's Call for Change: Padayatra to Challenge Corruption
Jagan Mohan Reddy Stands Firm Against 'Illegal Cases'
Controversy Erupts Over Amaravati's Development: Kethireddy Criticizes Naidu