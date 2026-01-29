Left Menu

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 29-01-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 22:24 IST
WPL Scoreboard: UPW vs RCB
Following is the scoreboard of UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League here on Thursday. UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma c de Klerk b Patil 55 Amy Jones lbw b de Klerk 1 Harleen Deol b Harris 14 Chloe Tryon st Ghosh b Harris 6 Shweta Sehrawat c Mandhana b Bell 7 Simran Shaikh c Reddy b de Klerk 10| Sophie Ecclestone lbw b de Klerk 0 Asha Sobhana not out 0 Shikha Pandey not out 0 Extras: (lb-5, w-4) 9 Total: (For Eight Wickets in 20 overs) 143 Fall of wickets: 1-74, 2-78, 3-95, 4-103, 5-122, 6-137, 7-138, 8-143 Bowling: Lauren Bell 4-0-21-1, Sayali Satghare 2-0-21-0, Shreyanka Patil 4-0-27-1, Arundhati Reddy 1-0-14-0, Nadine de Klerk 4-0-22-4, Grace Harris 3-0-22-2, Radha Yadav 2-0-11-0. (MORE)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

