Jagan Mohan Reddy Stands Firm Against 'Illegal Cases'

Jagan Mohan Reddy urged party members not to fear 'illegal cases,' assuring them of support from the YSRCP's legal cell. The plea followed a meeting with Jogi Ramesh and Jogi Ramu, recently released from jail. Reddy condemned the alleged harassment faced under the TDP-led NDA government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-01-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 22:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Jagan Mohan Reddy encouraged YSRCP party leaders and cadres not to fear 'illegal cases,' promising full support from the party's legal cell.

In a meeting with party leader Jogi Ramesh and his brother Jogi Ramu, who were recently freed after nearly three months in jail due to an alleged liquor scam, Reddy addressed the challenges faced by his party members.

Ramesh and Ramu reportedly told Reddy how they and their families suffered alleged harassment from the TDP-led NDA government. Reddy expressed his solidarity and pledged to support them through the ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

