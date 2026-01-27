Jagan Mohan Reddy Stands Firm Against 'Illegal Cases'

On Tuesday, Jagan Mohan Reddy encouraged YSRCP party leaders and cadres not to fear 'illegal cases,' promising full support from the party's legal cell.

In a meeting with party leader Jogi Ramesh and his brother Jogi Ramu, who were recently freed after nearly three months in jail due to an alleged liquor scam, Reddy addressed the challenges faced by his party members.

Ramesh and Ramu reportedly told Reddy how they and their families suffered alleged harassment from the TDP-led NDA government. Reddy expressed his solidarity and pledged to support them through the ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)