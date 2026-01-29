South Africa's Eskom ups wage hike offer in ongoing union talks

Left Menu

South African state-owned power utility Eskom has raised its salary increase offer to trade unions to 5.5% from ‌the 3.5% it proposed last year, a document seen by Reuters showed, though it remains well below what unions are demanding.

South African state-owned power utility Eskom has raised its salary increase offer to trade unions to 5.5% from ‌the 3.5% it proposed last year, a document seen by Reuters showed, though it remains well below what unions are demanding. Eskom has been ⁠a long-term drag on Africa's biggest economy through its electricity cuts and financial woes. But a sharp improvement in the performance of its coal-fired power stations has allowed it to stop implementing nationwide ​blackouts. It reported its first full-year profit in eight years last financial year.

The revised wage offer ‍was presented to the three major unions it negotiates with over salaries this week in a second round of pay talks. Eskom proposed that the 5.5% pay increase come into effect on July 1, the day after its current ⁠three-year ‌wage deal expires, the document ⁠showed.

The offer includes adjustments to other benefits, such as housing. An Eskom spokesperson confirmed the utility's latest salary offer was ‍5.5%. Unions are seeking pay hikes of up to 15%, far above South Africa's annual inflation rate which stood ​at 3.6% in December and which the central bank thinks may have peaked.

A third ⁠round of wage negotiations is scheduled to take place in February, said Khangela Baloyi, energy sector coordinator for the National ⁠Union of Mineworkers. Eskom's three-year agreement reached in 2023 saw non-managerial employees' salaries increase by 7% each year.

The former state monopoly still generates the bulk of South Africa's electricity and would ⁠like to agree another multi-year wage deal. Unions have gone on strike during previous wage disputes, triggering power ⁠blackouts.

This time around ‌the potential impact of a strike on Eskom's operations is harder to gauge as the recent improvement in its generation fleet means it has ⁠excess capacity.

