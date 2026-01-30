Left Menu

German 2-year yields set for weekly drop ahead of inflation data

By Stefano Rebaudo Jan 30 - German two-year government bond yields were set for their biggest weekly drop since October, with investors betting the European Central ‌Bank will factor in the deflationary drag from a stronger euro as it shapes its policy outlook. Investors are also awaiting the release of January inflation data ⁠from German states later on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 13:21 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 13:21 IST
German 2-year yields set for weekly drop ahead of inflation data

By Stefano Rebaudo Jan 30 - German two-year government bond yields were set for their biggest weekly drop since October, with investors betting the European Central ‌Bank will factor in the deflationary drag from a stronger euro as it shapes its policy outlook.

Investors are also awaiting the release of January inflation data ⁠from German states later on Friday. The euro hit a five-year high against the greenback on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said the value of the dollar was "great" when asked if he thought it ​had declined too much.

German 2-year yields, which are more sensitive to expectations for policy rates, were ‍up 0.5 basis points (bps) at 2.06%. They were on track for a weekly decline of 6.5 bps, the biggest since October. Money markets priced in a chance of around 30% for an ECB rate cut in September, up from less than 10% ⁠a week ‌ago, while indicating a ⁠20% probability of a rate hike in April 2027, down from 50%.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the euro area's benchmark, ‍rose 1.5 bps to 2.87%. Long-dated U.S. Treasuries were sold in early London trading on Friday, with benchmark 10-year yields ​up 4 bps at 4.27%, on speculation Trump would nominate former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh ⁠to head the U.S. central bank and that he would push to reduce the amount of bonds the bank owns.

The ⁠30-year yield was up 1.5 bps at 3.49%. It rose to 3.556% in late December, its highest since summer 2011. The yield gap between French government bonds and safe-haven Bunds - a market gauge ⁠of the risk premium investors demand to hold French debt - widened to 58 bps after hitting a fresh ⁠19-month low of ‌55.26 bps on Tuesday.

Italy's 10-year government bond yields rose 0.5 bps to 3.52%. The gap versus Bunds was at 58 bps after tightening to 53.50 bps ⁠in mid-January, its lowest level since August 2008.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026