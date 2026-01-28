Left Menu

Italy's Command Over Olympic Security Amid ICE Controversy

Italy unveils a comprehensive security strategy for the Winter Olympics, handling all operations amid concerns over U.S. involvement. The event spans Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, with 3,500 athletes and two million visitors expected. The plan includes heavy law enforcement presence and sophisticated cybersecurity measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:02 IST
Italy's Command Over Olympic Security Amid ICE Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy has unveiled a meticulous security framework for the forthcoming Winter Olympics, emphasizing that all operations will stay under its exclusive control. This announcement follows revelations that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) staff would support the U.S. delegation. With the games divided between Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy braces for what may be its most demanding security endeavor, hosting approximately 3,500 athletes from February 6 to 22 and anticipating two million visitors.

The operation will involve around 6,000 law enforcement officers, blending on-field deployment with intelligence-driven prevention and a pioneering 24-hour cybersecurity hub. The Italian Interior Minister, Matteo Piantedosi, clarified that ICE staff will be confined to diplomatic offices like the consulate in Milan, avoiding any on-ground engagement in Olympic venues.

Despite these assurances, left-leaning entities, including the USB union, have criticized the involvement of U.S. agents, with planned protests coinciding with the opening ceremony. Italy's strategy also includes advanced measures such as drone surveillance and a Milan-based cybersecurity command to safeguard not only Olympic events but also strategic transportation infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026