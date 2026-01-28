Italy's Command Over Olympic Security Amid ICE Controversy

Italy has unveiled a meticulous security framework for the forthcoming Winter Olympics, emphasizing that all operations will stay under its exclusive control. This announcement follows revelations that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) staff would support the U.S. delegation. With the games divided between Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy braces for what may be its most demanding security endeavor, hosting approximately 3,500 athletes from February 6 to 22 and anticipating two million visitors.

The operation will involve around 6,000 law enforcement officers, blending on-field deployment with intelligence-driven prevention and a pioneering 24-hour cybersecurity hub. The Italian Interior Minister, Matteo Piantedosi, clarified that ICE staff will be confined to diplomatic offices like the consulate in Milan, avoiding any on-ground engagement in Olympic venues.

Despite these assurances, left-leaning entities, including the USB union, have criticized the involvement of U.S. agents, with planned protests coinciding with the opening ceremony. Italy's strategy also includes advanced measures such as drone surveillance and a Milan-based cybersecurity command to safeguard not only Olympic events but also strategic transportation infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)