New Delhi, India - Business Wire India At the recently concluded World Economic Forum Davos 2026, Panama Corporation placed agriculture at the center of the AI conversation, arguing that farming is where artificial intelligence must be deployed with the objective to secure global food security. Participating in industry discussions at Davos, the technology-driven precision agriculture company said that agriculture represents the most demanding test for AI adoption, operating at the intersection of climate risk, livelihoods, food security and national stability. ''In an AI-first world, the real test is where it can be leveraged to enhance accountability,'' said Vivek Raj, Founder and CEO, Panama Corporation. ''Agriculture is where uncertainty is highest and the consequences cascade across food security, trade flows and economic stability. If AI can deliver predictable yields, consistent quality and resilient incomes in the face of climate volatility, it strengthens supply chains and builds confidence in global trade. If it cannot, its relevance elsewhere is limited.'' Unlike controlled digital environments, agriculture is volatile, deeply human and exposed to irreversible consequences, making it the sector where technology must move beyond promise to measurable proof. Panama Corporation highlighted a structural imbalance shaping the global food system. Agriculture employs nearly one-third of the global workforce, yet attracts less than five percent of global AI investment, even as food demand is projected to rise sharply over the coming decades amid shrinking arable land, worsening water stress and an ageing farming population. Climate volatility, the company noted, has shifted from episodic disruption to a structural economic condition, turning agricultural instability into a source of macroeconomic and geopolitical risk. AI-enabled controlled-environment farming and hydroponics allow food production to be decoupled from climate volatility, enabling consistent output, significant reductions in water usage and data-rich environments where early warnings replace late-stage corrections. In India, this approach is already translating into tangible outcomes. Panama Corporation's work in AI-enabled controlled farming and high-value crop cultivation is helping reduce farmer exposure to climate shocks, stabilise income cycles and integrate production into formal, traceable supply chains. By focusing on medicinal-grade and export-ready crops, the company is contributing to India's food resilience while strengthening its position in global agricultural trade at a time when food security is increasingly intertwined with national strategy. About Panama Corporation Panama Corporation is a technology-driven agriculture and agri-commerce company focused on building climate-resilient, predictable food systems through artificial intelligence, controlled-environment farming and precision agriculture. Founded in 2004 by Vivek Raj, the company has evolved from global commodities trading into high-value, AI-enabled agricultural production, with a growing focus on medicinal-grade and export-oriented crops. Panama Corporation works across India and international markets to reduce climate risk, strengthen supply-chain resilience and integrate farmers into transparent, formal value chains.

