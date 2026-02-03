Transforming Lives: Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana's Impact on the Elderly

A third-party evaluation gave the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana high marks for being exceptionally productive and aligned with the needs of low-income elderly, the Lok Sabha was informed. The scheme has notably improved mobility and functional independence among beneficiaries by providing essential assistive devices.

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment B L Verma noted that the scheme, alongside the Deendayal Divyangjan Rehabilitation Scheme, delivers significant outcomes in education and mobility support, particularly through enhanced community involvement and digital platforms. The upgrades in accessibility standards across government infrastructure also emerged as a crucial advancement in inclusion efforts.

Budget allocations for the following fiscal year see modest increases, earmarked to extend scheme outreach and support infrastructure improvements. Nine startups have received financial backing under related programs, innovating products tailored to the senior demographic. Additionally, the SIPDA scheme has established early intervention centers nationwide to cater to young children with disabilities.

