Russia's oil and gas revenue saw a significant decline, halving in January to its lowest level since July 2020, according to the finance ministry's latest figures released on Wednesday.

The revenue reached 393.3 billion roubles ($5.10 billion), impacted by falling crude prices and a strengthening rouble.

Last month's budget revenue also saw a decrease from December's earnings of 447.8 billion roubles, highlighting the ongoing financial challenges faced by the sector. Currently, $1 translates to 77.1000 roubles.

(With inputs from agencies.)