Sebi Proposes Major Overhaul to 'Fit and Proper Person' Framework for Market Intermediaries

On Wednesday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) unveiled proposals to significantly reform its 'fit and proper person' requirements for market intermediaries. This move seeks to enhance procedural transparency and fairness within the regulatory framework.

Sebi's consultation paper outlines recommended changes to Schedule II of the Intermediaries Regulations, 2008, aiming to codify the right to a hearing and redefine disqualification criteria. The overhaul also suggests diminishing regulatory ambiguity for applicants and intermediaries while having implications for key management personnel (KMPs) and controlling persons.

A notable recommendation suggests eliminating the disqualification linked to the initiation of winding-up proceedings, considering only conclusive winding-up orders relevant. Public feedback on these proposals is open until February 25.

