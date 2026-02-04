Left Menu

Sebi Proposes Major Overhaul to 'Fit and Proper Person' Framework for Market Intermediaries

Sebi has introduced proposals to overhaul its 'fit and proper person' criteria for market intermediaries, aiming for clearer regulations. Key suggestions include formalizing the right to a hearing, refining disqualification conditions, and reducing the ineligibility period for registration. The public can comment on these proposals until February 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 14:54 IST
Sebi Proposes Major Overhaul to 'Fit and Proper Person' Framework for Market Intermediaries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) unveiled proposals to significantly reform its 'fit and proper person' requirements for market intermediaries. This move seeks to enhance procedural transparency and fairness within the regulatory framework.

Sebi's consultation paper outlines recommended changes to Schedule II of the Intermediaries Regulations, 2008, aiming to codify the right to a hearing and redefine disqualification criteria. The overhaul also suggests diminishing regulatory ambiguity for applicants and intermediaries while having implications for key management personnel (KMPs) and controlling persons.

A notable recommendation suggests eliminating the disqualification linked to the initiation of winding-up proceedings, considering only conclusive winding-up orders relevant. Public feedback on these proposals is open until February 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Ghaziabad: The Dark Side of Online Gaming

Tragedy Strikes in Ghaziabad: The Dark Side of Online Gaming

 India
2
Marico Acquires Stake in Wellness Brand Cosmix: A Strategic Leap

Marico Acquires Stake in Wellness Brand Cosmix: A Strategic Leap

 India
3
Rishabh Pant's Road to Recovery: A Cricketer's Resilience

Rishabh Pant's Road to Recovery: A Cricketer's Resilience

 India
4
Turbulent December for IndiGo: Flight Cancellations Impact Thousands

Turbulent December for IndiGo: Flight Cancellations Impact Thousands

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026