Ceasefire Hopes in Abu Dhabi: New Talks Amid Missile Strikes

In a renewed push for peace, Ukrainian and Russian negotiators have reconvened in Abu Dhabi for a second round of U.S.-mediated discussions aimed at resolving Europe's largest conflict since World War Two. President Zelenskiy's claims of Russian exploitation of a recent energy truce for military gain have added urgency to these negotiations.

The U.S. administration has been advocating for a compromise to end the protracted conflict triggered by Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. However, major differences persist, particularly concerning territorial concessions and the status of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, now under Russian control.

While Moscow demands the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from strategically crucial areas in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian officials insist on freezing the conflict along the current front line without ceding land. Despite the ongoing dialogue, public sentiment in Kyiv remains doubtful of a swift resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)