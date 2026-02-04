Emerging Markets Waver Amid Tech Turbulence and Commodities Influence
Emerging market currencies and stocks cooled after a rally, influenced by fluctuating commodity prices and tech sector disruptions. The dollar's slight recovery and precious metals’ volatility affected market assets, while regional stocks showed mixed dynamics influenced by local economic decisions and global trade developments.
Emerging market currencies and stocks saw a cooling period on Wednesday as investors took a moment to regroup following a strong rally in the previous session. The sector was notably influenced by fluctuating commodity prices and recent disruptions in the tech industry.
Global EM equities, as indicated by MSCI's gauge, fell by 0.1% after registering its largest single-day increase since April. The sector continues to face challenges amid the fluctuating precious metals market and a slight upturn in the US dollar, following President Trump's nomination of Kevin Warsh for the Federal Reserve leadership.
Regional stocks were mixed, with Poland and Romania seeing modest gains, while Turkey and South Africa experienced more muted changes. Asian tech stocks, particularly in Hong Kong and India, were affected by concerns over tech disruptions driven by AI advancements. Meanwhile, Russia and India's evolving trade strategies reflect broader global economic adjustments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Asian Markets Buoyed by Precious Metals Rally Amid Tech Stock Volatility
Global Markets React to Fed Nominee, AI Concerns, and Precious Metals Rebound
Tech Stocks Sink Wall Street Amid Rising Oil and Precious Metals
Turbulence in Precious Metals Market as Fed Chair Nominee Spurs Reaction
Gold and Silver's Meteoric Rebound: A Historic Day for Precious Metals